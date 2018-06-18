Palmer’s political plan a ‘slap in the face’ for axed workers

FURIOUS Queensland Nickel workers have slammed Clive Palmer's renewed political push saying he "doesn't have a chance in hell".

Former QNI worker Aaron Raffin is still owed $20,000 and said Mr Palmer's announcement that he would "restore prosperity to all our citizens" was a "slap in the face" for people who had lost their jobs.

"I think he's burnt too many bridges myself and he's really hurt the Townsville community," he said.

"It really leaves a bad taste in my mouth and I don't think he's going to be very successful in what he's about to do."

Clive Palmer campaigning in 2013. Picture: Darren England.

Mr Raffin said Mr Palmer's plans to reopen QNI had been met with scepticism.

"I've talked to a lot of people in this community and everyone rolls their eyes," he said.

"Even if he does bring everything back online, no one is going to trust him.

"Good luck to him but only the blinded will go and work for him."

Mr Palmer had said it was the administrators' decision to sack staff at the refinery.

Father-of-three Shaun Bramwell lost his job of nine years when the refinery collapsed.

The family man says he is still owed $5000.

Mr Bramwell can now only get seasonal work for about half of the year driving sugar cane locomotives.

His wife Ange has had to take on two jobs to help support their young family.

"The impact on the family has been massive," Mrs Bramwell said.

"That $5000 might not be a lot to some people but when you've got a family it is."

Mrs Bramwell said she was "disgusted" that Mr Palmer was relaunching his political party.

"I don't think he'd have a hope in hell of getting anyone in north Queensland," she said. "I think the Australian Government needs to look at their laws both for businesses and also for politics because people like Palmer with the things that he's done, he shouldn't be able to rise to these great heights.

"I think if he wants to go forward with anything he needs to have the ethics to pay these people their money first," Mrs Bramwell said.