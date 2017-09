Despite the gloomy day, Jacaranda Festival season has officially launched with the crowning of the Grafton clocktower

JACARANDA Festival season has officially been launched with the crowning of the clocktower early this morning.

Early risers watched on as the crane parked across the Prince Street roundabout and carefully lowered the crown in place.

The sculpture, which measures 2.4 x 3 metres, was then bolted to the tower, making this the 41st time it has adorned Grafton's historic clocktower.

The event was later posted on the Jacaranda Festival Facebook page.