Clocktower crowned for 2019
News

Clock tower's crowning moment

Jenna Thompson
by
3rd Oct 2019 1:00 AM
THE 2019 Jacaranda festival season has officially begun with the inaugural crowning of Grafton's Clock Tower.

This year the tower is adorned with a brand-new crown, complete with its own lighting display to make those summer evenings even more festive.

"The original crown was built in the 1950s and it was renovated 10 years ago but it's now gotten to the stage where it's really dilapidated," festival manager Mark Blackadder said.

"We had direction from council that there had to be a new crown this year."

Fortunately for Mr Blackadder, his brother Tony from Grafton Ally Fabrications offered to help create a new crown.

 

"He came up with the idea of making it out of aluminium so it's now half the weight of the old crown," he said.

"It also has some bling added to it: the silver from the aluminium and the 115 LED lights throughout the crown which we'll see lighting up the clock tower from tonight."

A souvenir Jacaranda Festival program is for sale around the Clarence Valley for just $2.

Grafton Daily Examiner

