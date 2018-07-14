Clocking up 4000k to get to July Carnival

GREAT TIME: Perth's Ross and Jean Baker travelled across the country to experience the July Carnival for the first time.

PEOPLE travel from far and wide to attend the July Carnival but clocking up almost 4000km across this broad continent on impulse has to be up there in demonstrating the carnival's pulling power.

The spontaneous holiday was booked by Perth couple Ross and Jean Baker when they discovered their time off was going to coincide with the carnival dates.

"We initially planned to have a few days off but when we saw Grafton's event ran across 10 days with five race meetings we extended our break to two weeks so we could stay the whole carnival,” Ross said.

The Subiaco-based motel managers arrived on Wednesday in time for the Westlawn Prelude Day and attended every race meet since when The Daily Examiner caught up with them on Grafton Cup Day.

"It's pretty unusual to have a carnival of that size in a place like Grafton so we jumped at the chance. We signed up as members (of the Clarence River Jockey Club) and bought VIP tickets for the three big days. It's been a great time. The atmosphere is very relaxed here,” he said.

The pair admitted they didn't really know about the Grafton carnival until spotting it on the internet a few months ago "and booked everything right away”.

The Bakers have an interest in racing which has seen them attend meets on the West Coast at Kalgoorlie and down in Adelaide as well as some isolated places such as the Penong Cup out on the Nullarbor.

"We are off to the Maclean Cup on Sunday before we head back home,” Jean said.

"The number of race meetings is incredible.

"We've also squeezed a few nights in at the greyhounds too. You could say we went to the dogs as soon as we got here.”