Clocktower crowned for Jacaranda Festival
News

VIDEO: Clocktower crowned for the Jacaranda Festival

ebony stansfield
by
3rd Oct 2018 9:00 AM
AT THE crack of dawn a mighty crane lifted the Jacaranda crown ontop of the Grafton clocktower on Prince street marking the start of the festive Jacaranda season.

Many locals stopped to watch the crown be lifted into place with excitement and curiosity.

Clarence Valley Council workers directed traffic away from the clocktower while they attached rope and readied the crane to lift the metal crown.

An electrician will be connecting the lights on the crown later in the day.

This monumental day marks the 42nd time the sentimental crown has been lifted onto the clocktower.

Jacaranda Festival manager Leah Wallace said it's a special occasion.

"It's all happening, with the Ball coming up soon, the crown going up and the first bloom of the Jacaranda trees," she said excitedly.

 

