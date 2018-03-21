Clocktower Gallery reopens in new location

Members of the Clocktower Gallery in their new home in The Link in Grafton Shoppingworld. (Right to left) Alan Podger, Chris Timmins, (sitting) Darlene Searle-Podger, Norma Beddows (sitting), President Bernie Kenny and George Castrissios.

Members of the Clocktower Gallery in their new home in The Link in Grafton Shoppingworld. (Right to left) Alan Podger, Chris Timmins, (sitting) Darlene Searle-Podger, Norma Beddows (sitting), President Bernie Kenny and George Castrissios. Ebony Stansfield

AFTER The Clocktower Gallery's shock closure following Clarence Valley Council's decision to sell the Clarence Valley Tourist Information Centre, they have re-opened in The Link in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Clocktower Gallery president Bernie Kenny said the reason they had to close their doors was because they couldn't find anywhere else to go.

"Now we are here. It's good for our members and it's good for the district because it's good stuff locally hand made,” he said.

All of the members of the Clocktower Gallery are excited about their new location and Mr Kenny said it's great because it gives aged people something to do.

"A reason to get up for in the morning, they have got a purpose in life again,” he said. "All of our group, they don't sit around watching television all day, they are busy. They are all positive busy people.”

Member of the Clocktower Gallery Alan Podger said everything in the shop is made in the Clarence Valley.

"When people come and visit here they can take away items they know have been hand-made,” Mr Podger said.

Peta Rogers from Grafton Shoppingworld was the main organiser of their re-opening.

"I think we saw an opportunity to help out a local group, and it's obviously talent and resources we didn't want to lose,” she said.

"And we thought if we couldn't find a home that we might lose the beautiful group they already created.

"These guys have only been here for a week....they have had a great first week. We can't imagine the potential in the group when the word gets out.”

The Clocktower Gallery has been opened for about 25 years and is currently looking for more members.

"Every member has to make something and do their do's of working one or two days of the month,” Mr Kenny said.

"One or two of us is here everyday, at the moment we don't have that many members but a couple more might be joining.”