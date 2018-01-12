Clocktower Gallery to close its doors

MEMBERS of the Clocktower Gallery will close their doors at the end of the month following the decision to close the Clarence Valley Tourist Information Centre in South Grafton.

"We're all disappointed that the tourist office is closing in addition to our section,” Gallery volunteer and craftswoman June Allen said.

"It's the businesses, the town and the tourists who are going to miss out.”

Since moving to the centre in 2007, the Gallery have sold a total of $269,795 and contributed $61,211 in commission to the economy of the Clarence Valley.

"You'd be amazed by the amount of people who come through here,” Ms Allen said.

"When the tour buses come through for the Jacaranda Festival, this place was full of tourists.”

Clocktower Gallery president Bernie Kenny said that on Jacaranda Saturday, he counted well over a thousand people had visited their shop.

"When tourists visit Grafton, they want a unique gift that you can't buy in the shops,” he said.

"We have a number of hand-crafted Jacaranda-themed items for sale here, but we don't know where they will end up after we close.”

One of the hand crafts that could disappear are the iconic Jacaranda dolls that Ms Allen and Evelyn Mitchell created several years ago when originally involved with the Jacaranda Festival.

"We came up with the idea of selling little doll broaches,” Ms Allen said.

"They were so popular that we were able to pay the insurance bill through selling these little $2 dolls.”

Unfortunately in today's economy, the group are unable to afford the Grafton rental prices.

However, Mr Kenny said they won't be disbanding the group despite having no location to sell their items.

"We're still going to meet each month and have lunch just to keep in touch,” he said.

The Clocktower Gallery will be holding a clearance sale on Saturday, January 27, at the Tourist Information Centre.