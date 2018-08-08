Clocktower's parma for a farmer

Owner of Clocktower Hotel Restaurant Amee Newman is getting behind the Parma for a Farmer drive.

IT IS one of the most popular pub meals in the country, but there'll be an extra bit of satisfaction for eaters of the parma this week at the Clocktower Hotel.

The restaurant has joined in the nationwide appeal "Parma for a Farmer" appeal to support those affected by drought.

"We saw it on Facebook last Wednesday and we were tagged into by some local farmers," Clocktower Hotel restaurant owner Amee Newman said.

"So we've started it Thursday, and will finish up this Saturday night.

"We're asking people who are buying a parma for a one dollar surcharge."

Ms Newman said the restaurant was going to double down on the offer, where the $1 added to the cost of their chicken and veal parmigiana would be matched by them at the end, doubling the amount being donated.

"We've even had people coming up and asking if they can add one dollar to other meals on the menu, and we'll match those amounts as well," she said.

The money raised will go straight towards the Buy A Bale campaign and Ms Newman said it had been very popular.

"Parmas are very popular, and it's been even more so. Even the oldies who wouldn't normally order it have been supporting it," she said.

Ms Newman said the meal was an iconic staple of the Aussie pub, and said it was all in the sauce.

"It's a special sauce, we make all our own," she said.

The pub will also take part in a fundraising promotion in conjunction with Iron Jack and Lion beer, with an amount from each beer being donated towards the cause.