Close bonds a bonus of career in nursing

LIKE FAMILY: Director of Care Services Whiddon Grafton Sandra Osborne with Judith Ford for International Nurses Day.

LIKE FAMILY: Director of Care Services Whiddon Grafton Sandra Osborne with Judith Ford for International Nurses Day. Adam Hourigan

FOR many Clarence residents entering the twilight phase of their lives, Grafton's Sandra Osborne has become like an extended family member over her 30 years of nursing.

Her decision to devote her life to caring for the elderly has, in turn, transformed theirs.

But the profession was still pretty undervalued Ms Osborne said, so having an large-scale event such as International Nurses Day today was one way to bring nobility and attention to a vital service to communities across the world.

"I don't think people realise just how much nurses put their family lives on hold to care for somebody else's family,” she said.

"They don't really get the recognition for what they do.

"It can be a thankless job.

"But it certainly will be one of the jobs of the future.”

Ms Osborne was a teenager when she felt a call to nursing.

A two-week school work experience placing at Grafton Base Hospital when she was in Year 10 was the only encouragement she needed to decide this was her world.

"Nobody in my family was in nursing at the time, but I just felt it was inside me and now both my daughters are nurses,” she said.

Ms Osborne completed Year 12 at Grafton High and took up casual work as a 17-year-old at the local bakery before making the decision that would set her on the course she would follow for life.

"At that stage I'd met my future husband (Rodney) and he was being transferred to Brisbane for work,” she said.

"He said 'if you're coming with me, what do you want to do?'.

"So I ended up going with him and to the Royal Brisbane Hospital and trained as an enrolled nurse.”

After an 18-month stint she gained her initial qualifications just before she turned 20 but the couple decided city life was not for them.

"We got homesick and had to come home to Grafton.”

The newly enrolled nurse put her resume in at Grafton Base Hospital and Livingstone House (aged care home) as it was known back then.

"That was on the Friday and on the Saturday morning I got a phone call from Livingstone House to ask if I could start that afternoon,” she said.

"I remember it clearly because it was Jacaranda Saturday float night.”

Thirty years later Ms Osborne is still with the same organisation, now operating under the Whiddon Group, and has never looked back.

"I did a little bit of casual work over at the base (hospital) at the beginning but my heart was in aged care,” she said.

With the Whiddon Group she gained her medication endorsement and went onto to become a registered nurse.

"I was convinced by one of my former managers to move forward and go to university and get my degree,” she said.

"So with the support of my family, because I had young teenagers at the time, I worked my way through uni with a scholarship from the Whiddon Group.”

Not quite 12 months out of her post-graduate year, Ms Osborne was offered the deputy director's position at the Grafton facility in 2010 before being appointed to her current managerial position as the Director of Care three years ago.

Despite being in the same workplace for three decades, Ms Osborne said every day was different and "it's not all flowers and roses but it is rewarding work”.

"It can be very draining, physically and emotionally, but at the end of the day you feel proud of yourself, to know you have made a difference in somebody's life,” she said.

"When you walk out the door you leave feeling you have given someone that little bit of extra special care.

"You get to know the families and they become part of your family.”

Ms Osborne said the most endearing aspect of working in aged care was getting to know the characters and personalities of all the residents.

"The dementia-specific clients are very special,” she said.

"There's not one day you come to work and you don't share a laugh.”

She said she could easily see herself working at the aged-care facility for at least another decade.

"Grafton's my home town so I'll be here as long as I can last,” she said.

"It's been a long time already but I started young.

"You realise that when you are now nursing the daughters and sons your original clients.”