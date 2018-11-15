Close call for bridge worker

Emergency services were called to the Grafton bridge project yesterday.

EMERGENCY services rushed to the new Grafton Bridge construction site on Wednesday morning expecting the worst.

A triple zero call had been made about an injured worker with rumours they were trapped on the Through Street construction site at South Grafton.

Police, ambulance and State Emergency Service crews attended the scene.

"The whole cavalry turned up," CFMEU organiser Dean Riley said.

"Fortunately, it ended up being a minor event."

It is understood a worker was walking along a pre-cast fixture carrying relevant items when they took a step backwards and fell. The fall reportedly caused some soft-tissue bruising.

Mr Riley said that it was fortunate the incident was minor given the high-risk operation involved in constructing the new Grafton Bridge.

"Construction has killed 44 workers this year, it's a very high-risk profession," he said.

"If you look at Grafton Bridge, the top 10 things that kill people on job sites are all at that site; being crushed, falling from heights... it was great to see emergency services respond so quickly."