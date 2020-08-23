Close call for pair of emus on Brooms Head Rd

Traffic on Brooms Head Rd came to a stop when two coastal emus decided to cross the road. A number of cars stopped and watched as the native birds made their way back into nearby bushland.

TWO coastal emus out on a Sunday stroll along Brooms Head Rd were lucky drivers were paying attention and stopped to give way to the native birds near a noted hotspot this afternoon.

About 1pm the two emus were walking along a the fence line of a cane field east of Taloumbi on the road to Brooms Head near a signposted emu crossing.

A number of vehicles had slowed down and stopped to watch the two birds on their stroll when they suddenly crossed the road and entered bushland to the west.

Thankfully for the flightless birds drivers had stopped on the road and gave them the right of way to safely cross.

There have been calls from the residents of Taloumbi to have the speed limit reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h from Brooms Head to Gulmarrad in part to protect the endangered coastal emus from drivers.

Two emus spotted walking along Brooms Head Rd at a known hot spot for the native bird.

Last week Clarence Valley Council's Corporate Governance and Works Committee recommended a request for a speed zone review on the Lower Clarence road be forwarded to Transport for NSW.

The community member, whose identity was withheld, also raised the risk to wildlife, particularly the endangered coastal emu, if the "excessive" speed limit of 100km/h was maintained.

Earlier this year a number of emu crossing signs put on Brooms Head Rd by local resident Steve Otton had been destroyed by vandals.

Clarence Valley Council, along with the Office of Environment and Heritage and Coastal Emu Alliance are working to protect coastal emus and their habitats by collecting data via an online register. To record an emu sighting visit https://www.clarenceconversations.com.au/coastalemus.