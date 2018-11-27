Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A girl had a lucky escape after being struck by a car near a school.
A girl had a lucky escape after being struck by a car near a school. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
News

Close call for girl, 7, who was struck by car

Liana Turner
by
26th Nov 2018 5:09 PM

POLICE have reiterated the need to slow down in school zones after an incident outside a Northern Rivers school.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said emergency services were called to West Casino Public School about 3.30pm.

Insp Bruce said there were reports of a seven-year-old girl having been struck by a car after running into traffic.

She said the while police were conducting further enquiries, there was so far no suggestion the driver was at fault.

She said the girl was lucky to suffer only minor injuries.

"It highlights the importance of driving to the 40kmh speed limit (in school zones)," she said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed they were called to the Hotham St scene, but transported no patients to hospital.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Driver has lucky escape in truck rollover

    premium_icon Driver has lucky escape in truck rollover

    News Dramatic footage of truck rollover near Pacific Highway

    No news, good news for Valley's alcohol-free zones

    premium_icon No news, good news for Valley's alcohol-free zones

    Council News Council renews alcohol free zones after three complaint-free years.

    Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    premium_icon Man jailed over $500,000 of stolen cigarettes

    Crime Charge followed police pursuit in state's north

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    Fill your Christmas stocking and support Hazel

    News Valley Made Markets to support Hazel and her families battle

    Local Partners