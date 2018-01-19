Close shave with Jesse

CUT ABOVE: Jesse Rhynard has recently opened his new business The Sailors Grave Barbershop.

CUT ABOVE: Jesse Rhynard has recently opened his new business The Sailors Grave Barbershop. Caitlan Charles

IF YOU'RE looking for a fresh, new cut with a little old-school style, The Sailors Grave Barbershop might be the place for you.

When former seaman Jesse Rhynard discharged from the Navy, where he was an imagery specialist, he was looking for a new line of work.

Already working on-call with Yamba Fire and Rescue, Jesse needed to find full time work and a friend suggested barbering.

"I went and started doing some work experience with (The Prince St Barbers) and they recommended I do my statement of attainment... and that finished in December,” he said.

Bringing together Yamba and his own connection to the sea, The Sailors Grave Barbershop was born in the early days of 2018.

FRESH CUT: Jesse Rhynard sweet set up at his Yamba barbershop includes a few vintage pieces. Caitlan Charles

"Whether it's the trawlers or surfers or fishing or the beach in general, and coming from a Navy background, it seemed like a natural theme,” he said.

"I like being creative and cutting people's hair, coming from a photography background in the Navy, I like that aspect of it.

"Hanging out with other dudes and having a conversation with them, I like that part of it, I think it's something that doesn't happen too often anymore, a bit of banter.”

While he was learning, Jesse's mates kept asking for haircuts without heading to Grafton, so he began cutting hair in his sunroom.

"It just kept evolving, I had to made the area cleaner, and tidier and people just kept coming. When it got a bit hotter, I moved into the garage because it was cooler and then I kept tidying up the garage and things kept getting better and better and then it started looking like a barbershop.

"We thought, why rent a space when we've got the perfect location here, it's on the main road.”

Even though he's only been open to two weeks, the feedback on his work is positive.

"Working from home, I do have the luxury of not having to pump out haircuts really quickly so I'm trying to put more of an emphasis on quality haircuts and not rush them out the door,” he said.

"I try to pay homage to the traditional barbershop, the traditional styles, which I don't think go out of fashion.” You can find The Sailors Grave Barbershop on Facebook.