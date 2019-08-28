'Close your eyes and imagine you are a koala'

The 140-lot development fronting Hickey and Elizabeth streets, Iluka, which has gone to the Joint Regional Planning Panel for decision.

A PACKED gallery applauded a council recommendation over a contentious development in Iluka, despite one councillors impassioned plea.

The 114-block subdivision slated for Hickey St, Iluka was recommended for approval by Clarence Valley Council and will now go back to the Joint Regional Planning Panel after a process which Cr Richie Williamson described as "the longest application council has had to consider in its lifetime”.

Cr Andrew Baker moved the motion to press ahead on the basis the development was ecologically sound and fulfilled goals set out in the North Coast Regional Plan 2036 and he described the report by council staff as of one of the best he had seen.

"This is one of the best quality and professional reports to come out of council and I have waited a long time to say that,” he said.

Applause broke out after the motion passed six to one and the recommendation marks a significant win for the Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council, many of which were in attendance at the meeting.

The lone dissenter on the motion was Cr Greg Clancy, who called into question the ecological assessment which stated there was no core koala habitat at the site despite sightings in the area, including one on the camera trap during the ecological study in 2015.

In his plea to fellow councillors Cr Clancy asked whether they wanted to have "the dubious reputation of helping to wipe the koala off the Iluka peninsula” and waxed lyrical about life as a koala.

"Councillors, close your eyes and imagine that you are a koala sitting in forest redgum on the side of Iluka,” he said.

"You hear the mechanical rattling and roaring of the bulldozer moving to the towards the tree you are in. Trees and shrubs are falling before it an all manner of animals are fleeing its massive metal blade.”

This type of emotive storytelling drew criticism from Cr Toms who said they had a responsibility to make decision based on the rule of law and the information put in front of them, not on emotion.

In response to Cr Clancy's concerns, council's director of Environment, Planning and Community Des Schroder explained the timing of the initial application had a bearing on assessments and decisions had to be made with respect to the legislation that was in place at the time.

This meant the area was neither considered a potential koala habitat after ecological assessment, nor were there the ecological offsets which might have been needed had the application been lodged later.

"By definition on the tree counts it cant be a potential koala habitat, hence it can't be core under the definitions that apply and that we have to use at the moment,” he said.

"Once it is determined the land is not potential koala habitat then council are able to grant development consent.”

In speaking the his motion, Cr Baker said recommending the plan was one of the responsibilities council had to be leaders and to plan for the future, noting council layed the groundwork by designating this space as residential and upgrading the sewerage systems.

"I believe I can say there has been not one move from any other councillor to amend this particular Iluka area so that this particular land isn't to become residential land. This whole planning has been going on for years.”

Cr Peter Ellem, in describing the complexities of the development, said he may have needed "supernatural” powers of guidance, but supported it because of his belief in self determination for the Birrigan Gargle people.

"The history of land being handed back to Aboriginal people in Australia is patchy at best and in the past local people have been given really marginal land which you can't do anything with,” he said.

"In this case there is scope for a well-planned subdivision to provide not only a win for Birrigan Gargle in the long term but also meet the demand which exists for housing lots in coastal areas.”