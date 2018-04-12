CLOSED: Two Clarence Valley beaches off limits

Dangerous swell has closed two beaches in the Clarence Valley

TURNERS beach and Main beach, both at Yamba, are closed today due to dangerous swell.

Since approximately 5 am this morning, there have been extended periods of south-easterly groundswell with waves reaching more than six feet well overhead at times.

It is expected these will drop down to four-five feet well overhead around midday.

Clarence Valley Life Guard supervisor Greg Wylie said that while these two beaches are closed today, a further six beaches will be open as of Monday in time for the school holidays.

"Iluka, Turners, Main, Brooms, Minnie and Wooli will have patrols from 9 am to 4 pm each day when they are opened next Monday," he said.

