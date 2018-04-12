CLOSED: Two Clarence Valley beaches off limits
TURNERS beach and Main beach, both at Yamba, are closed today due to dangerous swell.
Since approximately 5 am this morning, there have been extended periods of south-easterly groundswell with waves reaching more than six feet well overhead at times.
It is expected these will drop down to four-five feet well overhead around midday.
Clarence Valley Life Guard supervisor Greg Wylie said that while these two beaches are closed today, a further six beaches will be open as of Monday in time for the school holidays.
"Iluka, Turners, Main, Brooms, Minnie and Wooli will have patrols from 9 am to 4 pm each day when they are opened next Monday," he said.
General Safety Tips during Hazardous Surf Conditions:
- Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves
- Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See
- www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times
- Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before
- undertaking rock fishing and water activities
- Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket
- If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police