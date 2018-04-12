Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dangerous swell has closed two beaches in the Clarence Valley
Dangerous swell has closed two beaches in the Clarence Valley John Gass
News

CLOSED: Two Clarence Valley beaches off limits

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

TURNERS beach and Main beach, both at Yamba, are closed today due to dangerous swell.

Since approximately 5 am this morning, there have been extended periods of south-easterly groundswell with waves reaching more than six feet well overhead at times.  

It is expected these will drop down to four-five feet well overhead around midday.

Clarence Valley Life Guard supervisor Greg Wylie said that while these two beaches are closed today, a further six beaches will be open as of Monday in time for the school holidays.

"Iluka, Turners, Main, Brooms, Minnie and Wooli will have patrols from 9 am to 4 pm each day when they are opened next Monday," he said.

General Safety Tips during Hazardous Surf Conditions: 

  • Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves
  • Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See
  • www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times         
  • Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before
  • undertaking rock fishing and water activities 
  • Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket
  • If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police  

Related Items

australian lifesaving beaches surf surf lifesaving swell yamba beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Showgirl entrant shines light on mental health

    Showgirl entrant shines light on mental health

    News Grafton Showgirl entrant's aunt spurs need to highlight rural mental health issues through competition

    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    News Did you spot this former cricketer at the markets?

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    News A court ruling is unlikely to help contractors owed $7.5 million.

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    Breaking Brief of information will be prepared for coroner

    Local Partners