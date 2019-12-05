Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

NSW Corrective Services deputy commissioner Kevin Corcoran was in Grafton yesterday to tell staff the old jail would shut on August 5 next year.

THE last prisoner in Grafton jail will be gone by August 5, 2020, prison officers at the centre have been told.

An unnamed source inside the jail said the deputy commissioner only announced the closing date of the jail.

"There was no plan or timetable for the shutdown or when officers would be moved to other jails," the source said.

"There was no assurances about where anyone would be going. We were just told when the last prisoner would be leaving."

Staff at the jail also quizzed Mr Corcoran about the job prospects for Grafton jail prison officers at the Clarence Correctional Centre.

"We asked the deputy commissioner why the new jail was reluctant to employ prison officers from the old jail," the source said.

"I know just recently of seven colleagues from here who applied for jobs at the new jail and none of them were successful.

"From what I know, no-one from the old jail has succeeded in getting a job at the new jail."

The source said deputy Commissioner Corcoran had promised to bring this issue up with the private company running the jail, Serco.

"You would think that building a greenfield jail, they would need some experience in what it's like, especially with 1700 prisoners coming," the source said.

The closure will come a month short of the 127th anniversary of the jail's opening in Grafton.

The Daily Examiner will contact NSW Corrective Services and Serco for comment.