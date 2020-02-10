CLOSING THE GAP: Redmen looking to fill Colts void in 2020

RISING RUGBY STAR: Talented Redmen under-17 player Matt Barker will be hoping Grafton enter a Colts side in the Far North Coast competition this season. Photo: Gary Nichols

RUGBY :There’s a saying in rugby, “Get the grassroots right and the rest will follow.”

And that’s exactly what the Grafton Redmen are aiming for in the 2020 season.

Junior rugby in Grafton is flourishing from under-8s to under-17s, but in recent years they have struggled to enter a Colts (under-18/under-19) side in the Far North and Mid North Coast rugby union competitions.

Redmen club president Guy Robertson knows from experience a Colts side is a perfect pathway to senior level and is hoping this season Grafton can field a Colts side in the Far North Coast Zone in order to build for a stronger first team.

“I think from memory it has been six or seven years since we entered a Colts side in the competition,” Robertson recalled.

“It’s looking positive at this stage. We have an experienced coach in Gervase Bertus and some quality players turning up for pre-season training.

“Like most clubs in country rugby, they really struggle retaining players. Kids grow up and move on to other things, but hopefully as far as our club is concerned, they stick around and then move on to senior football.”

Grafton are hoping to enter four sides in the Far North Coast competition this season, but according to Robertson, a President’s Cup team is not on their radar.

“We will be entering a first and second grade side, women’s, and hopefully a Colts side,” he said.

“It was difficult last year with a President’s Cup side. It left us a little bit thin by virtue of the competition structure.

“We ended up playing at different locations, which wasn’t ideal.”

With the opening round set down for March 28, the Redmen have pencilled in two trial games, including a bushfire fundraiser against Casino.

“We have a charity game against Casino on the seventh of March in Rappville to raise money for the recent bushfire disasters and a rugby challenge at home on the 21st of March,” he said.

“We have sides coming from Palm Beach Currumbin, St Albert’s College Armidale and the Coffs Snappers. It should be a fantastic day of rugby.”