Closure of popular cafe stirs emotion

GOODBYE: Tilted Teaspoon owner Skye Harrison has said her final farewell to her first business. Tim Howard

SKYE Harrison has said goodbye to the Tilted Teaspoon for good after the sale of the business fell through.

"It was my first and only business and I loved it so much,” she said.

"I had planned on leaving for a little while because my grandparents are so unwell and they just need someone living in with them.

"As much as I loved my business, I had to finally put my family first.”

It was a heartbreaking moment for Ms Harrison when she took the sign down in the window of the Prince St cafe after beginning the sale process in June of this year.

"I has such a great connection with my customers and they've had such a huge impact on my life, I think the hardest part is leaving that all behind,” she said.

"I think what we had there was a very different vibe and I'm so glad (the community) embraced it the way they did, it brought everyone together and it was a great little spot for people to meet like-minded people.”

The community has come out in spades to support Ms Harrison after she made a post on Facebook about the closure of cafe.

"I couldn't believe things that things were coming to and end and I appreciate everyone's love and support for the four years I was open,” she said.

"I've become so close with everyone and I'm so thankful to the people of the Clarence Valley for supporting us the way they did.

"I hope that one day if I go on another coffee adventure ill come across some of them in my journey.”

A new business is expected to reopen in the cafe in the coming weeks.