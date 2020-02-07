Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLOODED: Water at Morrow's Bridge was reported to be about 10cm deep early this morning.
FLOODED: Water at Morrow's Bridge was reported to be about 10cm deep early this morning. Facebook
News

CLOSURES: Clarence roads impacted by flash flooding

Kathryn Lewis
by
7th Feb 2020 10:09 AM

A NUMBER of roads across the region have been affected by flooding after heavy rain.

At Armidale Rd,Hortons Creek south of Grafton, flooding has washed away a bridge. The road is closed between Schultz Rd and Boundary Creek Rd. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Motorists should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

According to MyRoadInfo, the following roads are also closed or may be closed at short notice:

  • Wooli Rd at Sandy Crossing
  • Six mile Lane
  •  Orara Way at School Lane
  • Black Swan Drive, Coutts Crossing
  • McPhersons Crossing
  • Rushforth Road Poley Bridge

More Stories

Show More
flood flooding road closures
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        premium_icon Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        Crime A MAN and woman from Tweed Heads have appeared in Grafton Local Court this morning after they were arrested following an alleged pursuit yesterday

        Bushfires bring bees to their knees

        premium_icon Bushfires bring bees to their knees

        News ‘It finally caught us at Glenelgin – we lost 1000 hives’

        Flash flooding starts in the Clarence Valley

        premium_icon Flash flooding starts in the Clarence Valley

        News Torrential rain causes problems for motorists

        A warning to all boat users

        premium_icon A warning to all boat users

        Weather DANGEROUS surf conditions mixed with heavy rain is a recipe for disaster for people...