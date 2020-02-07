CLOSURES: Clarence roads impacted by flash flooding

FLOODED: Water at Morrow's Bridge was reported to be about 10cm deep early this morning.

A NUMBER of roads across the region have been affected by flooding after heavy rain.

At Armidale Rd,Hortons Creek south of Grafton, flooding has washed away a bridge. The road is closed between Schultz Rd and Boundary Creek Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Motorists should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

According to MyRoadInfo, the following roads are also closed or may be closed at short notice: