TRAFFIC ALERT: Clarence Valley roads impacted by flooding

Drone shots over Rushforth Rd, Coutts Crossing. Sharn Domatas

FERRY CLOSURES

Ulmarra and Lawrence ferry are out of service.

ROADS AFFECTED

Pacific Highway near Duncans Rd, South Grafton (flooding)

Armidale Rd between Schultz Rd and Boundary Creek Rd.

McIntyres Lane, Gulmarrad (shoulder washout and damage to drain culvert)

Iluka Road at Esk River (single lane under traffic control)

Tullymorgan Road at Pringles Way (closed, water over road)

Six Mile Lane, Clarenza (water damage)

Orara Way at School Lane (closed, water over road)

Orara Way, Bluff Bridge (closed, water over road)

Mulquinneys Road, Braunstone (exercise caution)

Geregarrow Road, Coutts Crossing (closed, water over road)

Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (closed, water over road)

Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek (closed, water over road)

Palmers Channel, Northbank Road (caution, riverbank slippage)

Palmers Channel, Southbank Road (caution, riverbank slippage)