Clouds burst in the Clarence

Tyson St just off MacKay St in South Grafton was closed due to flash flooding on Saturday.

AS THEY say, when it rains, it pours and much of the Clarence Valley was drenched over the weekend in the biggest rainfall in months.

From Friday through to Sunday afternoon, 292mm of rain fell at Grafton Airport, 211mm at Yamba Pilot Station and 160mm at Lawrence Rd.

The downpour on Saturday caused problems for many, creeks that had previously been a trickle turned into a torrent, flooding roads and paddocks in the process.

In South Grafton, traffic was redirected via Iolanthe St, Spring St and Bent St after significant flooding on the Gwydir Highway/Charles St close to the Pacific Highway was closed due to flooding.

That caused increased traffic delays between Duncans Rd and Alipou St.

There was also significant flooding around Four Mile Lane with the a single lane bridge becoming submerged.

Community members took to social media with dramatic photos and videos of the rain, with a huge stretch of Rumble Rd in Waterview Heights under water.

The rain was not confined to Grafton and the coast, however, with significant readings in the Upper Clarence.

Flooding along Orara Way on the weekend.

Artist Graham Mackie, whose property at Coombadja overlooks the junction of the Mann and Clarence River said they had received 82mm and he had heard reports of some surrounding areas receiving up to 130mm.

Mr Mackie confirmed what many had feared and reported a significant amount of run-off in the river, but had not heard any reports of any fish kills as yet.

“River is full of topsoil from the drought and if you look closely the top of the water is dark which is the ash from the fires,” he said.

“Just hope the fish survive all this as it clogs their gills.”

Despite the colour, the rain mean the river was flowing significantly more and Mr Mackie said it had risen by almost a metre overnight.

“The Clarence has not come up much as most of the rainfall fell in the other areas of the catchment such as Dorrigo and Nymboida.”

According to data from Water NSW from Friday, the Clarence River at Lilydale rose over 2m.

Sitting at just under 1m the water level shot up in just over 24 hours to 3m.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted more rain with a possible shower or two developing today before potential storms over the Australia Day long weekend.

That will be welcome news for the primary producers in the region who have been struggling with the dry weather for months.

The Clarence Valley seemed to get the most in the region with parts of the Far North Coast and Northern Rivers including places such as Ballina receiving 121mm, Lismore 167 and Casino a smaller sum of 123.