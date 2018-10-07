Menu
CROWD FAVOURITE: Coffs Harbour busking festival performer Yoshinori Fukai shows off his unique clown skills at the GDSC Supa Family Fun Day. Adam Hourigan
News

Clown a busking hit at GDSC Supa Family Fun Day

Adam Hourigan
by
7th Oct 2018 4:31 PM
HE MAY have spoken only a few words of English to the assembled crowd, and even mocked them mercilessly, but Yoshinori Fukai had the crowd in the palm of his skilled hands on Saturday.

Performing his busking act Clown Loto, the clown danced, juggled, balanced and generally misbehaved as one of the feature acts at the Supa Family Fun Day even held in Grafton on Saturday.

He was one of many acts that travelled from the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival to entertain at the event hosted by Grafton District Services Club.

With a big screen behind him, the crowd took advantage of a seat on the grass or on the arranged tables to get the best view of the action.

The event, which is the second such event held by the club this year, included the best food trucks from up and down the coast provided by The Design Collective.

For the hundreds who attended throughout the day, entry was via a gold coin donation, the proceeds of which went towards the club's Pink Month cancer fundraiser.

