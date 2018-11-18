Club celebrates on a big weekend

WELL DESERVED: Kim Elvery and Darren Adams accept the Club of the Year award at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday night.

CLUB OF THE YEAR/MASTERS SPORTS AWARDS:

On the weekend of their biggest event of the year, the Clarence Valley Triathlon Club had more than one reason to celebrate as they took home the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Club of the Year title, and their president Kim Elvery was named the Masters Sportsperson of the Year.

The club has had success across age groups with medal winners at World Age Group Championships through to NSW Junior Development Squads, while they promote healthy activity and lifestyle choices.

Clarence Valley Triathlon Club vice-president Darren Adams said the award meant a lot and would go a long way towards growing the club in the future.

"Triathlon is a growing sport and at our club we have athletes from seven to 70 so it promotes a lot of family involvement, it doesn't matter what level you're at,” he said.

"This is a great achievement, and this is about development and community involvement. This award is a great thing for the future of the sport and the club.”

Ms Elvery said with so many different levels of triathlon competition available to athletes, it was a sport with a lot of variety.

"You can just be in a team or you could go right through the age groups with your own personal achievements, but it's promoting a healthy lifestyle and that's what we're about,” she said.

The Masters award also had special significance for Ms Elvery, as the win made her square with husband Brian, who won the same award in 2015.

"This year he probably upstaged me at the World Championships, but it's a good even competition now,” she said.