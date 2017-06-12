Club has eye on July after deluge sinks Ulmarra Cup

ONE EYE FORWARD: CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said the club was focussed on having the facilities ready for the July Racing Carnival.

RACING: The hoots and hollers were heard loud and clear in the Clarence River Jockey Club members bar as some punters celebrated winning tickets while punters shredded their tickets into the nearby bin.

There was only one thing missing - the horses.

It was the first time this season CRJC opened its gates to race-goers, though it was orced to abandon the Ulmarra 'Chip In' Cup race meeting after an overnight deluge submerged sections of Grafton Racecourse.

It was a phantom race meeting, where the club opened its full TAB betting facilities for races happening elsewhere in Australia.

With the meeting run in conjunction with the Grafton Truck Show for the first time, CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said he was pleased to still host more than 1000 people at the track despite the weather.

"We had nearly 1200 people come to the truck show and we had a basic crowd there for a phantom meeting that had an interest in the southern races,” Beattie said.

"Given all the circumstances with the truck show on and Ulmarra having a private function, it was a good weekend.”

With only three weeks left before the July Racing Carnival reaches Grafton Racecourse, Beattie said it was unlikely the Ulmarra Cup meeting would be rescheduled.

"Races are scheduled on a financial year calendar which means in reality we would only have three weeks to reschedule that meeting,” he said.

"Even if we could find a day free, to run another meeting before July would not be in the best interest of the club or racing.

"We race five race meetings in 11 days over the carnival, which is unheard of anywhere else in Australia.

"That is the only upside to the races being abandoned this weekend, that the track remains undamaged and it should get a better chance of holding up over the carnival.”

Beattie said it was a tough situation for local trainers and owners who would have included a run on Ulmarra Cup day as part of their preparations for the upcoming carnival.

"(The horses) will all have a program that has been mapped out for them there is no doubt,” he said.

"Clearly Ballina is also in doubt for Monday, and if the rain persists much longer it will put a few more meetings on the scrap heap.

"It really has a big effect on preparations for July.”