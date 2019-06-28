Club legend set to make magical return for Redmen

AGELESS: McKimms Grafton Redmen player Adam Crawley has been called up to the top-grade to take on Far North Coast premiership favourites Wollongbar on Saturday.

AGELESS: McKimms Grafton Redmen player Adam Crawley has been called up to the top-grade to take on Far North Coast premiership favourites Wollongbar on Saturday. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Adam Crawley reckons Redmen first grade coach Craig Howe has pulled a rabbit out of his hat the same way former Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett did way back in 2001.

Bennett recalled 35-year-old rugby league and Maroons legend Allan Langer for game three of State of Origin. "Alfie" answered the "SOS" with the game now etched in State of Origin folklore.

Crawley admits he's no Alfie Langer, far from it, although they do share a head that resembles a roll on deodorant.

For the 35-year-old Redmen, "SOS" has nothing to do with being an international Morse code distress signal, it simply means, "Slower, Older, Smarter."

Crawley has been the ultimate team man for the Redmen over a long period of time, and when he received the call-up from Howe to front up against the number-one team in the competition, he was both excited and concerned.

"I retired last year and decided to come back and play third grade with a few mates," Crawley admitted.

"Howie contacted me and said I might be on the run on side in first grade. I think he must be looking after the sponsors.

"It will be a huge challenge and I'm looking forward to it although you have to be a little bit worried when you've been playing lower grades and have to step up to first grade.

"It doesn't help when you are also playing the top team who have a couple of representative players."

Grafton has suffered a horrendous injury toll in recent weeks and will head into Saturday's clash minus inspirational captain and play-maker Kyle Hancock.

But fans can console themselves with the fact that star centre Dwayne Duke and scrum-half Dom Bullock return to the fold.

"There has been so many injuries this season which hasn't helped our cause," Crawley said.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a few players play two or three games on Saturday. No one wants to let anyone down which shows there is plenty of spirit within the Redmen Club."

Grafton will be hoping to snap Wollongabar's 11-game winning streak but with their NSW Country representatives all available it will be a tough assignment, even on home soil.

It promises to be a bumper day at the Hay Street Rugby fields on Saturday with four grades in action. Games kick off at 1.30pm.