Club punches above with Mundine to guest at live fight night

BOXING: When Grafton Amateur Boxing Club step back into the ring for their upcoming Battle on the Clarence live fight night they will do so with one of Australia's best trainers in their corner.

Legendary indigenous boxer Tony Mundine OAM, who was born in Baryulgil in 1951, will be returning to his Bundjalung nation as a special guest of the in-ring tournament and will be helping hand out titles and is expected to give the fighters a one-on-one rev up before each fight.

Grafton Amateur Boxing Club promoter Dean Cribb is a good friend of Mundine's, and said the former dual Australian champion was excited to have the opportunity to come home.

"I am going to get him to do a bit of a talk with the fighters before the night,” Cribb said.

"He is a good bloke and he has done a lot for Australian boxing and I think it is something for the fighters to look up to.

"It is something that is good for the community to have a well-known former son back. He is more than happy to come up, he said he will be here with bells on.”

Cribb said Mundine would get a chance to witness regional boxing at its best with more than 40 fighters already nominating to fight on the card.

There will be a title belt up for grabs with Grafton fighter Joey Pigg challenging Yamba's Sam Lollback to a rematch for the North Coast Junior Light Middleweight title.

It was a unanimous decision for Lollback at last year's Grafton fight night and Cribb said Pigg was quick to aim for revenge.

"Joey is aiming for his own revenge and I think he will be able to open the hands more this time around, it might just be a different result,” he said.

"We have got 41 nominations so far and I think there could be a few more to come from Queensland boxers.

"We have got guys and girls coming from as far as Sydney and Brisbane and we will cover all weight divisions on the night.”

From featherweight all the way through to super heavyweight, Cribb will have bouts with all different fighting styles providing exciting entertainment for the live crowd at the racecourse.

"It won't just be the typical two big blokes slugging it out in the ring,” he said.

"There will be plenty of faster boys and faster girls all looking to fight their own way.”

The Battle on the Clarence fight night will be held at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, April 29.

Tickets will be $20 each or corporate tables of eight at $120 a head. Tickets available at the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club at Grafton Showground or at the gate.