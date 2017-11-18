Menu
Club ready to welcome all-comers for annual GBomb

COMMUNITY: GBomb race commissaire Grant Hodgins (left) with a crew of club members who put the finishing touches on the track.
Matthew Elkerton
by

CYCLING: There is a level of pride that is unmistakable among all riders in the Bom Bom Racing community.

They are proud of the commitment of their members and the breathtaking experience of the downhill track they have created in the Bom Bom State Forrest.

This is why the subsidiary of the Grafton Cycle Club is throwing its arms open wide to welcome riders from across the state to the annual 9-Hour GBomb Enduro race today.

"The locals don't aim to be the fastest or the most competitive, they just want everyone to come and enjoy what we have to offer,” race commissaire Grant Hodgins said. "It is all about the cycling community, it is just such a welcoming event.”

Hodgins, who only moved to the Clarence Valley a couple of years ago, has had a five-year love affair with the GBomb after entering the race as a Brisbane mountain biker.

"I came down here and entered it about five years ago and it was honestly one of the best races I had ever been to,” he said.

"To now live down here and be involved in the running of the event is awesome.”

Hodgins took over the commissaire duties after the race had to be rescheduled from its original date in October due to a heavy downpour.

With more rain on the forecast this weekend, he will definitely have a few fingers crossed.

"We have done as much as we can,” he said. "We have the tracks all sorted and marked out and a few club members got together on Thursday to rake a few leaves and sticks clear to put on the final touches.

"The tracks are dried out completely ahead of the race so we should be able to push through any light rain we get.”

As in previous years, there will be two tracks to keep riders on their toes, with the southern track containing a more technical approach than its northern neighbour.

The club has reduced the race to a single nine-hour event for 2017 in an effort to ensure all riders finish around the same time and continue the community spirit.

Perennial favourites in the teams event, Jet Black, have bolstered their ranks with the inclusion of local powerhouse Rick Winters.

The club will put on live entertainment in the forest after the race.

Hodgins thanked Forests NSW and Clarence Valley Council for their support of the event as well as Grafton City Cycles and Cyclesport Grafton for sponsoring the race.

Grafton Daily Examiner
