Club revs up for new motor show

Time to bring the old car out into the light for Tom Raven as he gets his car ready for Motorfest this weekend at Jabour Park. Adam Hourigan

REV-heads, car nuts and motoring enthusiasts alike are set to descend on Jabour Park this weekend when the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club hosts their first Retro Motorfest.

With up to 150 vehicles of all shapes, sizes and age expected to be on display across Saturday and Sunday, club president Doug Clark said the event will be the biggest they've hosted.

"We've had show and shines and things like that, but nothing on this scale before,” he said.

"It's really a combination of a few things. There will be the show and shine of the vintage and classic cars, plus we've got vintage caravans coming down from Brisbane.

"There should be a great variety of cars, and that's the beauty of it. We're hoping to for some hot rods and a few street machines, so there'll be plenty to see.

If cars aren't necessarily your cup of tea, there's plenty of other activities on offer.

"There'll also be jumping castles and entertainment with bush poets and rock and roll dancers right through to 8pm,” Mr Clark said.

"We'll also have our own cafeteria with hot chips, hamburgers, pies and drinks so we will be able to look after everyone.”

REVVED UP: Car enthusiasts Doug Clark and Tom Raven are getting ready for the Retro Motorfest at Jabour Park this weekend. Adam Hourigan Photography

Since the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club took over the Jabour Park lease 18 months ago, the club has been able to fulfil their dream of hosting an event like the Retro Motorfest.

"This is something we've always wanted to do, but until now haven't had the facilities,” he said.

"Now that we have our own site and oval with clubhouse this is something that we're able to do.

"This is definitely the biggest event we've tried to organise, over two days going late into Saturday night.

"We're hoping to see plenty of people come and have some fun and enjoy a weekend out.”

Mr Clark said he was grateful for the support from Shannon's Motor Insurance who have signed on as major sponsors for the event.

Entry to the Retro Motorfest is a gold coin donation, with funds going towards the purchase of a defibrillator machine for the park. Gates open on Saturday at 9am through to 8pm, and on Sunday from 8am to 1pm. Judging and trophies will be awarded to entries in the vehicle categories on Sunday.