27°
Sport

RUGBY LEAGUE: Roosters stand behind suspended halfback

Matthew Elkerton | 10th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
LOCKED OUT: Nambucca Heads Roosters' player Jay Melrose has been suspended for two years by Group 2 officials but the club intends to fight the sentence.
LOCKED OUT: Nambucca Heads Roosters' player Jay Melrose has been suspended for two years by Group 2 officials but the club intends to fight the sentence. Matthew McInerney

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Nambucca Heads Roosters have said they will fight a two-year charge against star halfback Jay Melrose to ensure he is not rubbed out of the game.

The 2015 Group 2 Player of the Year, was handed a suspension until October 31, 2018 at a special committee hearing last Tuesday at Group 2 headquarters.

The suspension came as a result of an incident involving players and spectators at the conclusion of the first grade clash between the Roosters and Grafton Ghosts at Frank McGuren Field on March 25.

While Roosters club president Scott Cosstick acknowledged Melrose pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, he said the punishment was far from befitting the crime.

"It is not good to have anyone rubbed out for two seasons," he said. "It is not good to have misconceptions of what actually happened and basic lies go to the judiciary either.

"We need to clean the game up and there are ways of doing it, but that is not one."

Melrose was charged with breaching the national code of conduct for rugby league and one count of player misconduct after he jumped the fence to approach a spectator in the Ghosts' crowd.

Cosstick said while Melrose could have chosen a different approach, he said he had copped racial abuse from the crowd and that it had understandably pushed him past a point.

"There was a torrent of racial abuse directed at Jay," he said. "They want to just hark on about a fellow going into the crowd, but they made no mention of the abuse. It has got no place in the game."

Cosstick levelled a scathing critique of Group 2 following the incident, claiming the Group had targeted the Nambucca Heads first grade side and one of their best players.

"What they are trying to do is to rub players out of the game for being good players," he said.

"I have been around rugby league for a long time, but I have never known a group as backwards as this one."

The club has the opportunity to appeal the sentence given to Melrose, but will need to take it to a hearing with a regional board.

It will be an uphill battle for the Roosters, after Country Rugby League CEO Terry Quinn came out in support of the decision made by Group 2.

"Country Rugby League fully supports Group Two Rugby League's decision to send a strong warning to players and spectators about their behaviour," Quinn said.

"The Rugby League Code of Conduct provides all participants - players, parents, coaches, referees, spectators and officials - with simple rules that assist in delivering a safe and positive environment to everyone involved in the game.

"Everyone who attends Rugby League matches has a right to feel safe and I commend Group 2 on their action taken."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league crl grafton ghosts group 2 jay melrose nambucca heads roosters rugby league scott cosstick

Multi-vehicle crash at Tyndale closes highway

Multi-vehicle crash at Tyndale closes highway

IT'S A bad start to the Easter holidays with two multi-vehicle crashes in 24 hours at a renowned Pacific Highway blackspot.

Foul-mouthed spray ends in arrest for 49-year-old man

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Police officers repeatedly asked the man to stop swearing

RUGBY LEAGUE: Roosters stand behind suspended halfback

LOCKED OUT: Nambucca Heads Roosters' player Jay Melrose has been suspended for two years by Group 2 officials but the club intends to fight the sentence.

Club to fight two-year sentence handed to star halfback

Seven years for cow sex, child sexual abuse

A Coffs Coast man has been sentenced to 10 years jail for interfering sexually with a child and a calf.

Coffs man jailed for "grave and evil" bestiality and child sex abuse

Local Partners

Holiday beach patrols kick off

Swimmer urged to take care and listen to the advice of Lifeguards when swimming these school holidays.

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

Easter egg hunt on Good Friday for the kids

You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em's Veronica Balsamello is holding an Easter egg hunt for kids in multiple places in the Clarence Valley.

Easter Bunny to visit the Clarence Valley

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Soundtrack to a Clarence Valley flood

WE KNOW the recent floods are not the last you will see here. So why not enhance the next spectacle with some musical accompaniment...

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

THE CAYMAN RESORT

24 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $389,000

It's those little things that make all the difference and when you arrive at this stunning and clearly elegant property the upgrades are immediately evident. With...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

Coastal Living Plus Attractive Income

1 BENT STREET, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 3 Expressions of...

This unique and extensive home is right in the heart of Yamba and allows you to live a few minutes walk to the commercial centre, specialty stores and several...

Add This to Your List!

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $ 249,000

Offering a fantastic combination of both lifestyle and proximity to town 335 Armidale Road is set to suit a wide array of buyers. The home itself boasts two tidy...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 SALE

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 339,000

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 495,000

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walk to...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!