Club's first manager in a decade eyes return to glory days

CHALLENGES: Grafton District Golf Club has appointed Peter Mitchell as its first manager in 12 years.

CHALLENGES: Grafton District Golf Club has appointed Peter Mitchell as its first manager in 12 years. Tim Howard

FOR the first time in 12 years Grafton District Golf Club has a manager to run its operations.

With the prospect of an improving financial position the board has decided to appoint Peter Mitchell to run the club's operations.

It's a weight off the shoulders of club president Trevor Townsend, who has taken on both the operational and decision-making roles at the club in that time.

"It's been pretty tight for the club in that time, but with the redevelopment of some land about to go through we can afford to look ahead,” Townsend said.

Mitchell shares his employer's confidence.

"Once we get through the red tape around the land development things should go ahead quickly,” Mitchell said.

"There's been some hold-ups because of State Government approvals for the site.

"But the developer, Signaturecare, have assured us they're not going anywhere else, so we just have to be patient.”

Mitchell comes to the job with an impressive CV of roles in clubs as well as local government.

"I had been with the Red Rock Bowling Club for the past 12 months when the job offer came here,” he said.

"I felt I had a bit more to do there, but the prospect of a 10-minute drive to work instead of 40 made the decision for me.”

Mitchell honed his financial skills working in local government for the Copmanhurst Shire Council and then the Clarence Valley Council.

When his department was made redundant in 2014 he ended 29 years in local government and made the move to private enterprise.

"The Grafton District Services Club had a role for me as assistant finance manager,” he said.

"It was a good role, but I was looking around for more of a challenge and the Red Rock position came up.”

Mitchell said the golf club role provided some interesting challenges after so long without an operational leader.

"Basically Trevor and the board have done a great job holding the fort during a tough time for the club,” he said.

"They had some real issues when they took over, so to be able to hand running the club on to me in such positive shape is a real credit to them.''

While Mitchell said the immediate plan would be steady as you go, he would like to see the club return to its glory days as one of Grafton's leading entertainment venues.

"The Grafton Golf Club used to be the place to go. It used to hammer here. Once the land development issues are dealt with my plan is to bring more entertainment to the club.

"We need to attract a wider group of people than the golfers and the residents living nearby.”

The other challenge he faces is brushing up on his golf game in time for the pro-am on August 9. "I've only been a social golfer up to now,” he said. "Now it's going to be part of my new role to improve my game, so I'm looking forward to that.”