Clubs hand over huge amount of cash

BIG GRANT: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter service received a $5000 cheque from GDSC CEO Nathan Whiteside (centre) last year.

IT MAY not be biggest year ever, but it was close as Clarence Valley clubs donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

Grafton District Services Club, Maclean Bowling Club, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba and Yamba Golf Club combined to donate $243,458 in 2019 and there is more to come in 2020.

As part of the NSW Clubgrants scheme the four clubs made the donations to a variety of different charities and community groups in and around the Clarence Valley.

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba’s marketing manager Blake Wolfe said each of the clubs wanted to support local organisations where possible and welcomed more applications from inside the Clarence.

“Anyone can apply but there is a great opportunity for local groups to get funding,” he said.

“We start with our locals and try we keep it local.”

“Any remaining funds will go to other great organisations such as McGrath foundation, Starlight, Salvation Army and Red Cross to name a few.”

Local organisations such as Grafton legacy, Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue, Maclean hospital Auxiliary, Wooloweyah RFS and Yamba lions were some of the major beneficiaries as well as many Clarence Valley sporting organisations.

Mark Williams, CEO of Maclean and District Bowling club said they were always looking for new and worthwhile projects, especially those built by the local community themselves.

“We have always supported the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness Program for school students – an advanced driving class.”

“And we try and continue that each year.”

Applications were now open and organisations wishing to apply should contact one of the four local clubs.

Clubgrants was established in 1998 to ensure registered clubs in NSW with profits over $1 million contribute financial or in-kind support to local community services, programs and projects.