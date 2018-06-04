Clubs have more room to move with pool development

ROOM TO MOVE: The newly-constructed shed at the Yamba Pool is opened by Jane Lawrence.

SWIMMING: Regular swimmers at the Yamba Pool on Angourie Rd may be asking what the new construction is all about.

As local swim groups The Orcas and Masters Swim Club grew in numbers, there was a pressing need to house their swim training and carnival equipment.

Orcas' treasurer Tony Hayman approached Masters Swim president Jane Lawrence with a plan to build a shed attached to the existing covered barbecue shelter.

This would also free up space in the pool's club room and cupboards, giving pool manager Richard Beresford much-needed space to move.

After more than 12 months of planning with Beresford and Clarence Valley Council, both swim groups combined funds to erect the structure.

The Orcas will use it every Friday night at their club swim while Yamba Masters Swim will access it every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning for their club sessions.

It will be an asset for many years to both clubs and the community.

"The shed is a fabulous addition to the complex and has created much-needed space, not only for myself but the respective clubs," Beresford said.

"I couldn't be happier with the space created. It's a win-win for all."

The construction was in perfect timing for the upcoming Clarence River Masters Swim Club June Carnival which will welcome swimmers from across the country to the pool over the long weekend.