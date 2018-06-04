Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROOM TO MOVE: The newly-constructed shed at the Yamba Pool is opened by Jane Lawrence.
ROOM TO MOVE: The newly-constructed shed at the Yamba Pool is opened by Jane Lawrence. Contributed
News

Clubs have more room to move with pool development

4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

SWIMMING: Regular swimmers at the Yamba Pool on Angourie Rd may be asking what the new construction is all about.

As local swim groups The Orcas and Masters Swim Club grew in numbers, there was a pressing need to house their swim training and carnival equipment.

Orcas' treasurer Tony Hayman approached Masters Swim president Jane Lawrence with a plan to build a shed attached to the existing covered barbecue shelter.

This would also free up space in the pool's club room and cupboards, giving pool manager Richard Beresford much-needed space to move.

After more than 12 months of planning with Beresford and Clarence Valley Council, both swim groups combined funds to erect the structure.

The Orcas will use it every Friday night at their club swim while Yamba Masters Swim will access it every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning for their club sessions.

It will be an asset for many years to both clubs and the community.

"The shed is a fabulous addition to the complex and has created much-needed space, not only for myself but the respective clubs," Beresford said.

"I couldn't be happier with the space created. It's a win-win for all."

The construction was in perfect timing for the upcoming Clarence River Masters Swim Club June Carnival which will welcome swimmers from across the country to the pool over the long weekend.

clarence development clarence river masters swim club orcas swim club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Three injured in head-on collision near Whitemans Creek

    premium_icon Three injured in head-on collision near Whitemans Creek

    Breaking A woman has been flown to hospital by air ambulance and two more are in hospital after a head-on collision on the Clarence Way at Whitemans Creek.

    Need a job, and keen for some dough? Apply here

    premium_icon Need a job, and keen for some dough? Apply here

    Business Bakers job leads to career anywhere

    • 4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Vigilance the key in whooping cough fight

    Vigilance the key in whooping cough fight

    Health Be on the lookout for disease

    • 4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    How one school is trying to save a town

    premium_icon How one school is trying to save a town

    News St Joseph's school floats levee idea to help with Wooli sea levels

    • 4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners