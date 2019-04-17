Clubs left in limbo on their future

WHAT'S GOING ON: Coffs Coast Tigers player Innocent David looks on in disappointment after skewing a shot. Clubs across the region are currently in limbo due to a lack of a full season draw.

A FOOTBALL season is full of surprise twists and turns, but North Coast Football has added an extra unknown in for clubs this year.

The full draw for the C.ex Group Men's Premier League has still not been released, despite the competition being three rounds in.

The draw is currently only completed up to April 27, with the lack of clarity beginning to cause unrest for coaches as the frustration of not knowing what's happening sets in.

"It's tough when you've already started the season and there's no draw,” Coffs Coast Tigers coach Fel Berrera said.

"Our next game is on the first weekend of May and we don't know if it's a Saturday or Sunday, where it is and what time it is.

"It's difficult for the guys who have other commitments like weekend work and families.

"All other zones have a full draw and we don't, we don't even know when they'll put it up. It happens every year.”

Further north, the Woolgoolga Wolves have made a promising start to the Premier League season after four years out of action.

Club leader Ben Wighton has been left bewildered by the added obstacle of the great unknown which lies ahead.

"It's quite annoying, I'm captain-coach this year so it's frustrating not knowing what's happening,” Wighton said.

"I have no idea why they didn't do it all at once, I know they have their hands full with other stuff and maybe they have a staff shortage; I really don't know.”

New Boambee Bombers men's coach Jon Fergusson was a little more forgiving, saying NCF has been a great help as the club deals with works at Ayrshire Park.

"We're in a slightly different situation with what's going on with our home ground,” Fergusson said.

"There's been cooperation between North Coast Football and the council, they've been good in helping us out finding places to train and play our matches.

"I can appreciate for other teams though there is frustration with the situation... It's a bit unusual and I can't understand why we can't have it in full.

"It would be very helpful for guys who work weekend shifts to know where we're playing in advance.”

A spokeswoman for North Coast Football said the draw should be released in full tomorrow afternoon.