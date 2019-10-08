Clubs merging will create strength in cricket competition

GROUND WORK: Clarence River Cricket Association president Tim Kinnane inspects works at local cricket headquarters. Kinnane said resurfacing of the ground has begun and should be complete in time for the semi-finals at the end of the season.

GROUND WORK: Clarence River Cricket Association president Tim Kinnane inspects works at local cricket headquarters. Kinnane said resurfacing of the ground has begun and should be complete in time for the semi-finals at the end of the season. Tim Howard

CRICKET: Two struggling teams in the Clarence River Cricket Association have bitten the bullet and merged for the betterment of the sport, says president Tim Kinnane.

Kinnane said GDSC Easts and Westlawn have combined forces in premier league only and put together a strong team, which should be competitive in this year's competition.

"Both clubs have been struggling for numbers and this has been reflected in performances on the field,” he said.

"They've done it off their own bat with the view it would benefit the competition.”

Kinnane said the premier league competition would begin on Saturday with a strong, six-team format.

The premier league's make-up would include the strong Tucabia club which would again supply two sides, along with Brothers, Souths and the return of Coutts Crossing players, after they returned from their joint venture in the North Coast Premier league competition.

Kinnane said it was heartening to see a renewed interest in representative cricket, which encouraged the association to look further afield for representative games.

"It seems Coffs Harbour and Nambucca aren't interested in playing us, so we decided to look further afield,” Kinnane said.

"We contacted NSW Cricket Northern Region and they're organising a couple of matches later in the season for us to the North and West of the Clarence,” he said.

"We could be looking at games in Lismore, Armidale, Glen Innes or in New England somewhere.

"We will also be playing the Cotten Shield against the Lower Clarence.”

Kinnane said the CRCA and Lower Clarence Cricket Association had discussed a combined one-day competition where the combined clubs played each other once at the start of the season.

"All the clubs would play and carry over their points into the own competitions, because everyone's played each other,” he said.

"Then they could go back to their own competitions ahead of the semi-finals.”

He said there had been a lot of interest in the concept, but the associations could not reach a decision in time to implement it this season.

Kinnane said the competition would run from October 12 to December 15, in the one-day format, with a break for Christmas.

It would resume from January 11 next year with a round of two-day cricket, leading into the semi-finals, with the grand final to be played on the weekend of March 28-29.

”We will also have a seven team third grade competition, played under the same rules as last year, with the competition having a general bye once a month,” he said.

Any players still looking for a club, can still contact the Association webpage or Facebook for club details.