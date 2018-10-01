Clubs rake in the pokie profits

SOBERING statistics have highlighted the huge pokie profits being generated by clubs across the north coast, with net profit rankings used to reveal just how much money communities are losing.

Across the state, 69,314 machines situated at 1,101 clubs, generated just under $2 billion (a staggering $1,945,161,625).

In the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area (LGA) a hefty net profit of $15,714,528.65 was raked in by 656 machines at 13 clubs in the area between December 1, 2017 and May 31 this year.

The profit generated in the Clarence Valley (which has 529 gaming machines situated in 13 clubs) was $10,387,278.92 for the same period.

In Ballina (419 machines in 8 clubs) the net profit was $8,843,004.58; in Lismore (310 machines in 11 clubs) the profit was $5,606,074.17; Byron Shire (253 machines at 10 clubs) profit was $3,191,514.64; and in the Tweed LGA (1,793 machines in 16 clubs) the profit was $41,959,450.13.

The profit generated in the Bellingen LGA from the 130 machines located at five clubs in the same period was $1,818,373.36.

In March this year, the NSW Government overhauled its reporting of gaming machine statistics to include a wider range of data updated every six months on the Liquor and Gaming NSW website.

This information was previously included yearly in departmental annual reports or could be ordered for a fee.

The most profitable clubs on the coast

The data also includes net profit rankings for all NSW venues with gaming machines.

Net profit figures have replaced turnover as the main category for financial impacts of gaming machine activity as it's considered the best indicator of how much money communities lose on gaming machines.

Out of the 1,101 venues listed, a number of north coast clubs featured highly with the Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads (with 596 machines) ranking 29th most profitable and the Coffs Ex-Services Memorial and Sporting Club (with its 247 machines) coming in as the 53rd most profitable.

The Mount Pritchard District Community Club (known as Mounties) within the Fairfield City Council area ranked in first place as the most profitable venue in the state. The Mounties has 603 electronic gaming machines.

Other clubs in our region that ranked highly were the Port Macquarie Panthers coming in as the 61st most profitable with its 228 machines and the Seagulls Club which has 213 machines at Tweed Heads at 76.

The venue ranked as the least profitable in the state is the Smithtown RSL Memorial Bowling Club with its two gaming machines.

Hotels were also included in the findings with 1,460 hotels across the state generating a net profit of $1,168,448,282 from 22,654 machines in the period from January 1 to June 30 this year.