Clubs sandwiched by pork-barrelling

LOOK, there’s been more pork barrelling lately than smashed avo and activated kale combined but how many people know any recipes?

Well, here’s a quick guide to the extremely nourishing practice.

One of the simplest pork barrelling recipes is Roast Pork Barrelling. With this, Bridget McKenzie gives your rowing club a tacky, oversized cheque for $1 million handed over by Tony Abbott – topping up your million-dollar bank balance nicely – despite the recommendation of Sports Australia and the media roasts Bridget royally because of it.

One of the yummiest facets to a roast is Pork Barrelling Crackling, which is the sound of Australian media falling over themselves with schadenfreude and delight combined with the cacophonous sound of them ringing every sporting body in the country to see how much they got … or not.

An old favourite of quiet Australians, ABC listeners and psychopaths alike is Slow Cooked Pork Barrelling. In this dish, Bridget’s pork barrelling is revealed one club at a time over several weeks. Not well received by fast food lovers and those who prefer their justice swift, but even they succumb when they taste it.

Then there’s Thrice-Cooked Pork Barrelling. One of the softest, juiciest and most flavoursome types of pork barrelling where the money goes to a club of which Bridget herself is a member. First the club gets the money, secondly her membership is revealed and then she claims she forgot that bit. It’s almost too cruel to carve, seeing her writhing on the chopping board, bathed in sweat and self-righteousness. No need for extra salt.

Sweet and Sour Pork Barrelling is a perennial Friday night favourite, presented exactly as it sounds. The sweet smell of revenge for election defeat is balanced beautifully by the suddenly sour, yet equally delicious expression on the Prime Minister’s face when yet another club sticks the knife into Bridget hoping the largesse may come their way next election.

But perhaps the best recipe is Pork Barrelling Medallions. The Master Chef Pork Barrelling gold medals have been presented to Bridget at every event since news broke of her PB performance. Hmm, what’s a suitable wine to go with Pork Barrelling? Something celebratory?