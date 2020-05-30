Spoiler alert: Clues point to who will win MasterChef

With 12 cooks left in the competition, the top prize could still be anyone’s game but there are clues which suggest otherwise. Warning: spoiler alert.

Now that the top 12 have been decided, we're over halfway through this year's season ofMasterChef: Back to Win.

Still in the running are contestants Brendan Pang, Callum Hann, Emelia Jackson, Jess Liemantara, Khanh Ong, Laura Sharrad, Poh Ling Yeow, Reece Hignell, Reynold Poernomo, Sarah Tiong, Simon Toohey and Teessa Boersma, and it's shaping up to be a tight race.

While it still could be anyone's game, there have been a few hints as to who will emerge victorious.

From clues on social media and their performance thus far, here are our predictions on who will take out the MasterChef crown. Warning: spoiler alert.

WHO WILL MAKE IT TO THE TOP SIX?

Judging by the contestants' Instagram Stories, filming for the series has only just concluded, with the contestants sharing photos of themselves at home.

If we were to use this as our guide, this would mean that the final remaining contestants will be Poh, Laura, Reynold and Emelia. Poh began posting photos of her scottish terriers, Rhino and Tim, from May 20, with Laura, Reynold and Emelia following on with Instagram stories of them at home.

Laura shared a photo with her husband and fellow chef, Max Sharrad. Picture: Instagram.

Daily Mail also reported another Instagram slip up which suggests Reece and Brendan also make it to the top six. On April 24, while Laura, Reynold and Emelia shared photos of a joint outdoor BBQ, Brendan posted photos of his dinner with Reece.

Brendan and Reece are great friends on and off the show. Picture: Instagram.

Poh also made an appearance on Laura's Instagram on April 25, a day later, in which she made a flan for her fellow contestants.

Emelia also shared photos of herself eating the dessert. Picture: Instagram.

We're fairly certain of the line-up too. According to the publication, the contestants were sent home "straight after" their elimination as a measure against the pandemic and as a result we can assume they were still competing at the time of posting.

AND THE WINNER GOES TO …

Obviously there can only be one winner and if we had to choose … our money is on Reynold.

Although he doesn't always present the perfect dish - who could forget the team challenge where he got the ratios wrong for his dark chocolate sponge - his technical know-how is impeccable. While he's known for his ability to whip up a challenging dessert, he's also produced winning savoury cooks too.

This dish for Thursday's elimination cook also cemented him as a frontrunner. The Sydney restaurant owner created an Alice in Wonderland inspired dessert which was dubbed the "best dish ever" created in the show's 11-year history.

The conceptual creation dubbed Down the Rabbit Hole looked flawless and was presented with a pouring of hot caramel which melted the chocolate layer underneath to create a "rabbit hole" illusion.

Judging the cook, the judges were flawed by his dish.

"If there was ever a plate of food that has come through this kitchen that says 'I am back to win', it's this," she said.

A DARK HORSE

If we were to add another contestant into the mix, it would have to be Season Six runner up, Emelia. Not only did her Episode One eclair land her a spot in the Top 4 - cementing her as an early front runner - she's also been tipped to win by Sportsbet.

At the moment the betting site has her leading the pack with odds of 1.15. She's followed by Reynold at 3.25, Jess with 6.50 and Laura, Poh and Sarah in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.

Booted contestant, Courtney Roulston also tapped the Melbourne woman to take out the top prize.

"If I was to pick a dark horse, I reckon Emelia Jackson," she told news.com.au after her elimination in week one.

"But Reynold may dip Poh in nitrogen and that could be the winning formula."

We guess we'll just have to see how the season plays out.

Who do you think should win? Tell us in the comments below

Judging from this photo from May 28, Emelia only just returned home after production. Picture: Instagram.

It looks like Reynold makes it to the finales. No surprises here. Picture: Instagram.