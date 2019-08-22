Clurey out, Lycett back for Power’s final fling

Port Adelaide full back Tom Clurey is almost certainly out of Sunday's final home-and-away fixture against Fremantle at Adelaide Oval.

And lead ruckman Scott Lycett is poised to return to the side after three weeks in the SANFL, according to coach Ken Hinkley.

Clurey, who had his colours lowered last week for one of the few times this season when Kangaroo Ben Brown kicked 10 goals on him in the 86-point thumping at Marvel Stadium, will likely miss with a sore foot after failing to train on Thursday morning.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

Port Adelaide Magpies’ Trent McKenzie is spoiled by Jake Sutcliffe. Picture: AAP/Brenton Edwards

He is expected to be replaced by former Sun Trent McKenzie.

Coach Ken Hinkley, who doesn't have to finalise his 22 until Friday afternoon, said Lycett would return to the team at the expense of impressive young gun Peter Ladhams, who was well beaten by Todd Goldstein last week.

Hinkley did not rule out another change or two, with strong-bodied midfielder Willem Drew also a chance to play.

Impressive rookie Xavier Duursma is expected to return from a bruised heel.

"There will be three or four names added to the squad," Hinkley said.

"Scotty has played really well (in the SANFL), we've been selecting on merit all year and we'll continue to do that.



"It will probably be the younger, Pete (who goes out ahead of veteran Paddy Ryder).

"But he's had some great experience and we look forward to seeing what he can do as he develops as a player."

Port needs Adelaide to beat the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat on Sunday to stay in finals contention.

It must then chase a percentage boosting win against the Dockers to jump into the eight.

Hinkley said while he would have one eye on the Crows game his main focus was on getting Port to play its best football after the disastrous display against the Roos.