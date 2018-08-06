Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Another top-eight opponent and another collapse for the Raiders.
Another top-eight opponent and another collapse for the Raiders.
Rugby League

Raiders: We’re just not good enough

by AAP
6th Aug 2018 11:17 AM

CANBERRA coach Ricky Stuart believes his team's inability to hold leads is the reason why they have flopped against every top-eight team they have faced this NRL season.

The Raiders tossed away a 14-point lead against Penrith on Sunday to fall 40-31 and make it nine losses in nine games against top-eight teams so far this year.

 

A frustrated Stuart bit his tongue when asked about what appeared to be a forward pass for the Panthers' go-ahead try midway through the second half at Panthers Stadium.

"I don't want to get embroiled in that side of it again," Stuart said.

Instead the Raiders legend was left to rue another wasted advantage due to a combination of poor defensive lapses and game management.

Nine of the Raiders' 12 losses this year have also been by 10 points or less.

"That's just marked our season, that's why we're not in the eight," Stuart said.

The Panthers are right back in top-four calculations after the win.
The Panthers are right back in top-four calculations after the win.

"People ask the question why we're not in the eight. Too many times we've had wonderful leads going into halftime.

"We squander not just two but four-point leads, 16-point leads against the (Brisbane) Broncos, 14 against Penrith tonight. People say we can't beat top-eight teams.

"We're just not good enough."

Asked if he could figure out why the Raiders struggled to close out games, he said: "I can."

Pressed further on what answers he could come up with, he said: "I'm better off worrying about that than the rest of the world."

Raiders stand-in captain Josh Hodgson said their struggles in defence were at the heart of their recent problems.

"Obviously 40 points against anybody, you're not going to win," he said.

"As Stick (Stuart) said, not good enough. We can't expect to win many games if we conceded that many points. We didn't defend our errors, we didn't defend penalties against us."

Related Items

Show More
nrl 2018 panthers raiders ricky stuart rugby league

Top Stories

    Do you recognise these men?

    Do you recognise these men?

    Crime Coffs/Clarence District Police are seeking information to identify the two men involved

    Emergency services on way to crash site

    Emergency services on way to crash site

    Breaking The SES has been called to a motor vehicle crash

    • 6th Aug 2018 12:02 PM
    On top and in command of the Young Endeavour

    On top and in command of the Young Endeavour

    News Former Grafton sailor taking charge of ship that's transformed lives

    Warm weather and welcome for new GP

    premium_icon Warm weather and welcome for new GP

    News Grafton a world away from Georgia and Russia

    Local Partners