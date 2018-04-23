Beyonce’s dramatic Coachella stage fall

BEYONCE'S return to the iconic Coachella festival hasn't gone down as smoothly as her headlining effort last weekend.

Queen Bey stunned those on location in California and watching a live stream of the show via the internet when she and her sister Solange fell over while performing Get Me Bodied.

As Beyoncé attempted to pick up her Solange during the song, she accidentally dropped her sister before falling over her.

The pair briefly rolled around on the stage laughing before continuing the performance with Beyoncé asking concertgoers to: "give it up for my sister".

Another fave moment was when Bey tried to pick up Solange and they fell lol pic.twitter.com/VWhkJqHXqS — queen miskeen (@agerenesh) April 22, 2018

Beyoncé again again reunited Destiny's Child and performed Déjà Vu with her rapper husband, Jay Z during her second appearance at the iconic festival.

The Formation singer, 36, dazzled in completely different costumes to her Coachella debut last week, where she made history by becoming the first African-American woman to headline the Californian festival.

She sported custom made outfits by Balmain, including a hot pink hoodie, denim cut-offs and fringed silver boots - a departure from the yellow tones last Saturday.

Beyonce fell on stage last night and someone said "Beyonce didn't fall, the fall Beyonced"



The Beyhive is lit😂 — ikati elimnyama (@Lethu_Kloe) April 22, 2018

last week Beyoncé’s boots were falling off and her boob was falling out but she didn’t fall... this week Solange tried to give her a hug and homegirl got DROPPED 😂 #beychella — audrey (@msaudreysings) April 22, 2018

She entered the stage on a catwalk, wearing an Egyptian-inspired cape for the "homecoming" themed performance dubbed Beychella.

Beyoncé strutted out about 20 minutes later than her scheduled 11.05pm start time, with a source revealing she played 10 minutes over the 1am curfew

An on-site source said Coachella's owner, Golden Voice, would be fined $USD10,000 ($13,000) a minute for the delay ... nine years after the festival was fined $USD54,000 ($70,000) when Paul McCartney went 54 minutes over time at the festival in 2009.

Beyonce's performance was nearly identical to last weekend's, with the notable inclusion of special guest, Colombian powerhouse J Balvin, who joined her for Mi Gente.

She drew a packed crowd at Coachella, with supermodel Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods seen in the crowd.