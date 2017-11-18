Coaching trio eyes Buccs' premiership

LEADER: Rob Tierney will step down as captain for Buccs in 2018.

RUGBY UNION: The Three Musketeers, the Three Amigos and the Bee Gees.

A lot can be said about a good trio, and it is a formula the Yamba Buccaneers hope will bring the club a premiership in 2018.

The Yamba side has re-engaged the services of coaching trio Scott Moore, Bede Hunt and Leigh Bushell - who were all a part of the four-man coaching team with Adrian Miller which took the Buccs to the Far North Coast Rugby Union President's Cup grand final last season.

After welcoming his third son during the year, Miller has stepped down from the coaching realm but Moore said the three of them would be right to fill the void and continue to build on the strong foundation set up in 2017.

"Last year was a massive season for us,” Moore said. "To go from where we were - to be honest, the two years previous were horrendous - and to end up where we did was fantastic.

"We were just a couple of ex-players trying to do our best for the club and we lifted ourselves from the s---house to the penthouse.

"We have cast aside the one coach who was holding us back last year and we are ready to go for the season.”

The Buccaneers finished the year with a flood of momentum but were caught short in the season decider when they were beaten by Evans River Killer Whales.

The fall at the final hurdle has apparently got everyone in the team motivated and determined to go one better, according to Moore.

"We have definitely got unfinished business,” Moore said. "I think a few of the boys were just a bit overawed when they made the grand final.

"But we will be better for that experience, we will concentrate on ourselves in the off-season and come back strong next year.

"I think we would be disappointed if we don't better our result in 2018.”

Senior captain Rob Tierney is expected to step down from the leadership role in 2018 after welcoming a newborn this past year.

Moore said the club does have a successor in mind and is also excited to welcome a few familiar faces back to the ranks in the off-season.

The Buccaneers host the club's AGM at the Pacific Hotel from 11am on December 3 followed by a Christmas party.