Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three main issues as long-running coal expansion gets another chance.
Three main issues as long-running coal expansion gets another chance. agnormark
News

Coal battle: Decision overturned on $900m New Acland plan

John Weekes
by
2nd May 2018 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE contentious $900 million New Acland mine expansion proposal has been given a boost.

On Wednesday, Justice Helen Bowskill overturned a Land Court recommendation.

The enormous mine proposal will now go back to the Land Court.

At Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, Justice Bowskill cited three reasons for overturning Member Paul Smith's decision.

The first related to groundwater, the second to intergenerational equity, and the third to noise.
New Acland Coal had asked the supreme court to review Member Paul Smith's decision to reject the Oakey Stage 3 expansion.

Justice Bowskill's said a member other than Mr Smith would hear the case again.
The expansion proposal already sparked one of the longest landcourt cases of all time.Oakey Coal Action Alliance was opposed to the expansion.

Mr Smith last year found there was a chance groundwater supplies available to surrounding landholders could be affected for generations to come if the expansion was approved.


In March, the company submitted Mr Smith's personal feelings may have "coloured" his objectivity in the lengthy case.
The coal company raised concerns about Mr Smith referring in his judgment to The Castle.


The film reference was made in relation to one of Acland's last residents, Glen Beutel, who refused to sell his properties to NAC.

Mr Beutel was portrayed as an underdog, like character Darryl Kerrigan was in the movie.


Outside court on Wednesday, agricultural chemist Dr John Standley said the new decision was disappointing.
Dr Standley said the land court decision last year was fair and he was "amazed" New Acland thought of challenging the decision.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP welcomed the decision and would respect the process as the plan was reconsidered in the Land Court.

"There are hundreds of jobs and communities depending on the continuation of New Hope's operation," she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government should have respected the current legal process and not refused the application to amend the environmental authority for the New Acland stage 3 project." - NewsRegional
 

Related Items

acland coal mine queensland

Top Stories

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    Sorry Day memorial broken at the base

    News Tree planted to mark historic occasion found broken in Clarence Valley park

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    ‘She seemed fine’: Dolly’s devastating final email

    News “She told me that boys were calling her a slut, she was 12."

    One man's angry is another woman's here we go again

    premium_icon One man's angry is another woman's here we go again

    Opinion Don't call women angry unless you're willing to find out why

    A new lease on life for long-time locals

    premium_icon A new lease on life for long-time locals

    Council News AFTER more than 60 years, Cromack Transport could have a new home

    Local Partners