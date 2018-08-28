Coal miner, former Broncos star hopes to unseat Landry

Former rugby league player and now One Nation candidate Wade Rothery

A COAL miner, father-of-four, and former Broncos player, One Nation's Wade Rothery could be a political force to be reckoned with at the upcoming Federal election.

The 41-year-old, who is based in Yeppoon and works in Moranbah, has been preselected by the party to unseat LNP MP Michelle Landry.

Ms Landry holds on to the seat with a slim 0.8 per cent margin, or about 1111 votes.

Capricornia includes Sarina, the southern suburbs of Mackay and extends inland into the major mining centres of Collinsville, Moranbah, Dysart and Clermont.

"What we give to Queensland and Australia in general, just through our agriculture, our cattle, cane and mining, what we produce and what southeast Queensland gets from that, and we don't get anything from it," he said.

"I'm just trying to make a difference and get Capricornia what it deserves and hasn't been getting."

Mr Rothery said he was more in-touch with the area, having been a miner for 11 years, and lived in Glenden for about four.

The Labor candidate for Capricornia, Russell Robertson, is also a miner.

Mr Rothery's chances in Capricornia are expected to be boosted by his showing at the state election, where he came a close second.

The seat of Capricornia also overlaps the state seat of Mirani, currently held by One Nation's Stephen Andrew.