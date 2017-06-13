20°
Coaldale fire destroys home and its contents

Clair Morton
| 13th Jun 2017 1:20 PM
BURNING: The Coaldale house that was razed in a fire this morning.
BURNING: The Coaldale house that was razed in a fire this morning. NSW Rural Fire Service

A HOUSE and its contents have been "totally destroyed" by fire at Coaldale.

NSW Fire and Rescue incident controller Chris Lawler said the fire serviced was called to the homestead, near the Coaldale Hall, about 7.30am this morning.

"There was a Rural Fire Service crew already on scene when we arrived, but it was fully involved by the time we got there," he said.

"They attacked one side and we attacked another exposure."

Mr Lawler said the roof of the single storey fibro house had caved in, and unfortunately there was nothing inside left to save.

"You can imagine the whole house starting to fall in and the roof's collapsed in the middle," he said.

The owners live in a separate dwelling on the rural property, but the house was being rented to a tenant and young child, who were believed to be in the premises when the fire started.

They evacuated before it took hold but it is assumed they lost most of their possessions in the fire.

The scene has now been handed over to the police to investigate the cause of the fire, but Mr Lawler said there was no indication of any suspicious circumstances.

An exclusion zone has been put in place due to asbestos contamination.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coaldale house fire nsw fire and rescue rural fire service

