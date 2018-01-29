Coaldale RFS brigade back in action

LIKE a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Coaldale Rural Fire Service unit has been reborn from the rubble of a home butted by fire a year ago.

Aftter being disbanded for three years, Coaldale resident Samantha Darby pushed to get the RFS unit re-established after coming across a house fire.

"I was driving to work one morning and came across the house fire at Rachel Golding's place, she lives not even a kilometre up the road and we couldn't do anything about it,” Ms Darby said.

"I didn't think it was a good thing they had to wait for more than an hour to get some help. We might not have been able to save the place if the RFS unit was there but at least we could have helped in some way.”

Ms Darby reached out to the RFS, and got in contact with district officer Ian Smith at the Ulmarra RFS office, who organised a recruitment day at Coaldale.

"Will (Darby) and I did a pamphlet drop on our way home from work and we ended up with 14 on the day, the second meeting we had we ended up with 18 and we now have 13 active members,” she said.

"I had never been a member or done any volunteer sort of thing before, but it's a tight-knit community we have out here, so I just thought with all the community events and morale around here it'd be a good thing to get in to.

Ms Darby said she was taken aback by how well supported her efforts to resurrect the RFS unit were.

"I was surprised to start with, but then getting to know people around this area as well, it's now not surprising that we have so many volunteers,” she said.

"It's really a tight-knit community around here, even thought we're kilometres apart. We all get together and have a good time and help each other out.

"This is our area and if something happens we should be close enough to be able to come and help out and do something about it.”

RFS Clarence Valley district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said it was a great outcome to see the RFS unit in Coaldale back in action.

"It's always about the community helping the community, and this is a great example of brigade being like the phoenix that has risen from the ashes,” he said.

"It's been great work Samantha and the rest of the brigade members to take up the challenge of joining the RFS.

"We've given them the basic skills needed to combat fire and now the road is open for the Coaldale brigade and the RFS to work together and walk down that road together.”

Supt Watts said the primary role of the RFS is to look after the local community, and the reformation of the Coaldale brigade was a big step forward.

"It's not unusual for all brigades to go through some membership issues from time to time, it was Coaldale's turn and they've bounced back from that now,” he said.

"What we can offer from here now for the community is an enhanced fire service for the local community.

"From here we can offer the brigade greater training to do more advanced fire fighting, which may be required from time to time in this area.

"We can also offer them whatever the RFS can do in terms of whether members want to travel out of area or to conferences to enhance their skills.”

Supt Watts said there are other brigades in the Clarence Valley that are in need of new members to bolster their ranks.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find out more from the RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.