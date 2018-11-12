Morrison, Coalition plunge in poll

Things aren’t looking great for Scott Morrison if the latest Newspoll is anything to go by. Picture: AAP

PM Scott Morrison has failed to stop the dropping support for the Coalition, with his own approval rating taking another whack in the aftermath of Malcolm Turnbull's comments about those he considered instrumental in his downfall.

According to an exclusive Newspoll, conducted by The Australian, the government has fallen back another point to Labor 55-45 on a two-party-preferred basis.

It is the second poll in succession that has shown a drop in support for Coalition since its stunning defeat in the Wentworth by-election and deletes almost all the ground made during September and October as it began to come back from the damage caused by a bitter leadership spill.

Scott Morrison (centre), along with Treasurer and Deputy Liberal Leader Josh Frydenberg. Things aren’t looking good for the Coalition. Picture: AAP

Mr Morrison's early popularity has also continued to dissipate, with his approval ratings heading even further into negative territory while the margin to Labor leader Bill Shorten for preferred prime minister also diminished.

And satisfaction with his performance plunged further, this time two points to 39 per cent.

This adds to a major drop offour points in the last poll following Wentworth.

In more bad news for the PM, those unhappy with Mr Morrison had a major spike of three points to 47 per cent, leading to a net negative satisfaction rating of minus eight points

The most recent poll comes after Mr Turnbull's interview last week on the ABC in which he slammed those senior cabinet ministers involved in the leadership spill against him, asking his former colleagues to explain his political demise.

Malcolm Turnbull lashed out at his former colleagues during an interview on the ABC. Picture: Supplied

Mr Turnbull's comments forced Mr Morrison to respond, saying the former PM "didn't connect" with mainstream Australia.

But the Coalition is having connection problems of its own. In yet another sign that the Coalition was missing the mark with voters, Labor nabbed a further one-point gain in popular support to reach a strong primary vote of 40 per cent.

The Coalition's primary vote fell by a point to 35 per cent.

Kerryn Phelps’ Wentworth win has rattled the Morrison government. Picture: AAP

Still, there was a hint of good news. That number is two points higher than the decade-long record low of 33 per cent recorded on the weekend following the August 24 spill and two points down on the 37 per cent it had reached in mid-October when there were signs the government might be headed towards an electoral ­recovery.

The numbers for all other ­parties remained the same, with the Greens on 9 per cent, One Nation holding on 6 per cent and the vote for "other" minor parties and independents at 10 per cent.

Scott Morrison’s approval rating has dropped further. Picture: Jerad Williams

