Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Scott Morrison is now considered a better option than Malcolm Turnbull to win an election against Bill Shorten. Picture: AP
Politics

Coalition claws back support: Newspoll

by Perry Duffin
15th Oct 2018 6:12 AM

THE Coalition has clawed back ground on Labor, but still trail their political rivals, the latest Newspoll shows.

The poll, published in The Australian on Sunday night, shows Labor leads the Coalition 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis - up from the Government's low of 44 per cent following August's leadership spill.

Scott Morrison is the preferred prime minister over Labor's Bill Shorten, 45 per cent to 35 per cent, but Mr Shorten's result is an increase of two per cent.

The poll closely aligns to another Sunday survey by Fairfax-Ipsos, which put the Coalition on 45 per cent and Labor on 55 per cent in the two-party stakes.

Related Items

coalition editors picks pm politics prime minister scott morrison support

Top Stories

    Wet track helps local trainer John Shelton to share of $1.3m

    premium_icon Wet track helps local trainer John Shelton to share of $1.3m

    News He wasn't a favourite, but the omens and the weather were good for local sprinter Belflyer in Saturday's $1.3 mil Kosciusko.

    Aged care RC shake-up chance to revitalise industry says CEO

    premium_icon Aged care RC shake-up chance to revitalise industry says CEO

    Politics There's more to fix in aged care than poor carers says CEO

    Flooding risk for a number of North Coast river systems

    Flooding risk for a number of North Coast river systems

    Weather Steady rain has sent water levels rising in a number of local rivers

    Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    premium_icon Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    News The colour purple has even more outlets at 2018 Jacaranda Festival.

    Local Partners