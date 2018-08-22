Coalition has lost focus on governing says Page challenger

Patrick Deegan has been preselected as Labor's candidate for the seat of Page.

ANOTHER day of leadership drama in the nation's capital has convinced a local election candidate that it's time for his party to step up.

The ALP candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, said yesterday's attempt to bring down Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull was just another example of the way the government has lost focus on governing.

Yesterday, after Mr Turnbull declared a leadership spill, he held off a challenge from former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, 48-35.

"The Turnbull Government has lost credibility with the community,” Mr Deegan said.

"They're totally focussed on themselves and leadership issues, not on governing.

"The people of Page, indeed the people of Australia deserve better than this.”

Mr Deegan did not have any idea how long Mr Turnbull has left as prime minister.

"That's a decision for Mr Turnbull's colleagues,” he said.

"A united Labor government under Bill Shorten is prepared to focus on the issues important to all Australians.”

The Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, was contacted for comment.