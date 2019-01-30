Menu
Coalition, Labor deadlock in latest state election poll
Politics

Coalition, Labor deadlock in poll fight

30th Jan 2019 8:22 AM
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is facing a minority government or a slim majority after the next election, according to the latest Newspoll.

The coalition and the opposition are 50-50 on a two-party preferred basis, although Labor's primary vote is up two points to 36 per cent.

The Premier leads Opposition Leader Michael
The Premier leads Opposition Leader Michael

 

Daley as preferred premier by 44-31
Daley as preferred premier by 44-31

 

That's an improvement for the Berejiklian government, which was trailing the opposition 52-48 in December, the Australian reports.

Ms Berejiklian leads Opposition Leader Michael Daley as preferred premier by 44-31, but the number of voters dissatisfied with her performance has risen.

coalition labour nsw election nsw politics polls

