Coalition still trails, Shorten closes gap

The Coalition continues to trail Labor on a two-party preferred basis, while Labor leader Bill Shorten has narrowed the gap as preferred leader in the latest Newspoll.

Mr Shorten has gained two points to 36 per cent as preferred prime minister while Liberal leader Scott Morrison dropped two points to 44 per cent, according to the Newspoll published in The Australian on Sunday night.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten holding a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

For the third consecutive poll and the last for 2018 Labor leads the Liberal-National coalition 55 to 45 on a two-party preferred basis.

The Coalition's primary vote is up one to 35 per cent with Labor's primary also rising a point to 41 per cent.

It follows a chaotic final week of parliament after time ran out to pass a refugee bill which saved Mr Morrison from a humiliating defeat.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Butterfly Foundation in Sydney. Picture: Jeremy Piper

One Nation ended the year with a primary vote of seven per cent - one point down on the last Newspoll.

The Greens remained unchanged on nine per cent.

The national poll of 1731 voters was conducted between December 6-9.